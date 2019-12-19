Soldays & Experimental Tuesdays At This Old Favourite Is Where You Need To Be

Sol de Goa has been one of those cosy properties where you will meet old friends or even make new ones. Recently restored but still keeping the warmth that made it popular is why we love the place. Not to mention the 21 rooms and suites designed by Tarun Tahiliani with modern amenities and local touches like the Goan Microbrewed Susegado beer on tap, or organic veggies from the surrounding farms, handmade cheese from the Swiss Happy Cow Goan fromagerie and lots more. Two swimming pools, the Nerul river or field views, classes for cooking or mixology, planned activities like cycling, crab fishing to yoga or kickboxing are all on offer here too. With lush lawns and small meeting rooms, this is also the perfect property to have that intimate wedding or a conference. And to have a great night out, that is not about jostling to get a drink, or even standard bar food or conventional music then this is definitely where you need to be. Their new in-house chefs Maia and Sanchit have designed a menu that is audacious and exciting, with flavours that guarantee food coma. Their Thursday Solday evenings are all about some eclectic electronic music fused with live percussions occasionally, kicking up the tempo as the party carries on late into the night. Throw in an innovative cocktail and food menu and you have a perfect evening. We dived into the gastronomy experience with a cold dish of Prawns with Horseradish, Basil on an Olive Soil, a Potato Scaled Fish with Butter Tossed Spelt and Hollandaise. (trust us, if you have never tried it earlier then you are going to love their Spelt) . The exclusive Solday menu has many more such surprises like Braised Pork Belly or Beef Steaks with the chef's adding their unique flavours to them. We had Vachan Chinnappa keeping us dancing with some retro tunes mixed in with contemporary electronic beats that night and we weren't ready to go home for sure. The Experimental Tuesdays are perfect for a nice classy evening with a live Jazz band performing whilst you indulge in their set dinner menu for an elegant sit-down experience. Priced at INR 1500 for a 3-course meal and a welcome drink, we kicked off with a Ginger Imli Sour welcome drink. We say that you definitely try the Camembert En Croute with Tomato Thaku and Coriander Chutney appetizer. Of course, you can choose from a variety of starters like Calamari Pepper Fry or the Beef or Pork Seekh Kebabs. Even the mains give you a selection of options from a Tandoori Spiced Pork Belly to a Meen Chettinad. The best part is that it's not just the music, but even the food that they are experimenting with every Tuesday.