From Beaches To Parties: This Multi-Designer Store Has Clothes For All Occasions

Having been in business for 20 years now, Sosa’s has become a well-loved name in Goa’s party circuit. The chic vibe of the store, set inside an old house is as appealing, if not more than the products it’s got.

Sosa’s was started by Myra’s uncle years ago when a multi-designer store was a rarity in Goa. Over the years, many of the famous designers they stocked, branched out and created their own studio space. This, however didn’t stop Myra from continuing doing what the brand stood for. Today, it becomes a platform for up and coming designers along with a few established names right in the heart of Panjim.

The Beach Company’s affordable cover-ups/swimwear to Rahul Mishra’s party dresses, you’re bound to be spoilt for choice at Sosa's. We actually love the focus on easy breezy dresses, kurtas, kaftans, cotton pants, shirts and everything in Goa-friendly fabrics. Between classy clubwear and casual beach dresses, you can pick up one-of-a-kind pieces between INR 2–5k and usually, nothing goes above 8k. Currently, the collection includes 25 designers from across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu and more.

Got a big party planned in Goa’s hottest new club? Going dancing with the girls? Just in Goa for a lazy beach vacay? Your wardrobe will love some new additions from this boutique store.