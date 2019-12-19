Tried The World's First Choriz Momo? This North-Eastern Cafe In Panjim's Making Them

Good things come in small packages and Soul Chef is a fine example of that. Without an overreaching menu or a massive seating, the place is indeed a lesson in keeping it simple. Most of the wall art has been done by Mona, who doubles up as a graphic-designer-cum-chef. Some warm cane lights, artworks sourced by an artist from the northeast make up most of Soul Chef’s decor. Throw in some odds and ends and a cheerful vibe and you have a winner!

Now if you know us even a little, you’ll know our love for 1-page menus. So, between the husband and wife, this couple has zeroed down only to foods that they’re 100% sure about. And honestly, it shows. We tried assorted momos and without a doubt, Choriz (Goan sausage) stuffed momos stood out, followed closely by cheesy veg. Next up, the meat eater totally loved the pork chops with bhut jolokia and jaggery. These were tender, succulent pork chops, with the sharpness of the legendary bhut jolokia pepper, balanced with the sweetness of jaggery; Pretty innovative and a great option for anyone looking for an Indian spin on pork chops.

Other than that, we also tried the Shillong street-style noodles topped with a fried egg and the crunchiness of lettuce, onions perfectly complemented the pepper-y fried noodles. We washed all this gluttony down with The Brew House’s light and refreshing Green Citrus Iced Tea. Of course, no meal is complete without dessert, right? So we got scoops of Tiramisu and Salted Caramel gelatos. These are a sureshot ticket to food heaven! The ice-creams are made at home by a Swiss chap who does a real good job churning these. By the end of the evening we had a spring in our step thanks to all the rum in the lovely Tiramisu.