South Indian Goodness At Gunpowder

So you won't believe this, but being a Goan, I found out about this place from a foreigner's blog who visited Goa! So this is on the way to Assagao from Mapusa, apparently, it's been in Goa for quite a while and when we entered this place, we were in awe. It was so colourfully decorated! It really has a colourful vibe and which just puts you right into the mood for good food! The restaurant seating is by an old Portuguese house which is surrounded by a huge garden. We ordered Masala prawns, beef chilli fry, egg appams, chicken korma and steamed rice. EVERYTHING, literally EVERYTHING we ordered was amazing!! We had tried egg appams for the first time EVER! And they were just simply brilliant. Please do try it out if you haven't. We had already eaten before, so we couldn't eat much more. But if we could, we definitely would! We learned that they even grow some of their ingredients and use it to make the good there. So cool, isn't it?! Gunpowder serves South Indian food in Goa and if you really want to try the South Indian cuisine in Goa, Gunpowder offers the best. They also have a mini-store where you can buy aesthetic clothes and jewellery. A BIG YES to this place for the delicious food and the courteous staff and also not forgetting the colourful ambience!