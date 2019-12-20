If you’ve been craving lobster and bebinca since you started planning your trip, bookmark Souza Lobo to kickstart your Goan food journey.
Pull A Mussle: Souza Lobo For Seafood Lovers
Casual Dining
Why Should I Go Here?
Located on Calangute, Souza Lobo’s casual yet friendly vibe will attract you, and make you start ordering right away.
From masala crabs, fish tikka, prawn curry to cheese naan, the food here melts in your mouth and leaves your stomach {and wallet} satisfied.
Anything Else?
Even though this place is known for their seafood, try their desserts. From blueberry cheesecake to strawberry mousse, you won’t be disappointed.
#LBBTip
Head here on a Sunday evening for live music and beer by the beach.
