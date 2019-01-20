Start The Party: This Bar On A Cliff Has The Best Sunset Views In Anjuna

Just as you enter, you’re struck by how beautiful Purple Martini is. Overlooking the vast expanse of Anjuna beach, it’s got loungers on the deck to spend chill evenings. To enjoy the good spots though, you’ll need to get there early for this place is hugely popular with tourists. Most lounger-hoggers will get here by lunch, spending the afternoon in the comfy shade and enjoying ambient lounge music. Come dusk and you'll find them on the loungers outside.

The stunning views aside, how’s the food you’re wondering, right? Well, the Purple Martini folks don’t try to do anything extraordinary with the menu and stick to the safe multicuisine. Having said that, it’s also one of the places that does a good job of it. While its Continental section is perfect for when you want to lounge around with a few beers and watch the sun go down, they’ve got a full fledged North Indian menu that’s cooked by chefs from up North. So, we’re talking authentic tikkas (hey, murg malai tikka, nice to see you!) and tandoori grub (hey, tandoori prawns). Our dahi kebab (a rare dish outside of Delhi restaurants), was perfectly crunchy on the outside, with a gooey, yoghurty centre and the meat eater had good things to say about Chicken 65. Going with fussy kids? They got pasta and noodles too. Going with gym nuts? They got grilled meat and salads.

The real heroes of the evening though, were the cocktails. Their Purple Martini’s a must-try. Other than that, they’ve got some interesting fusions in the form of wine and beer based cocktails. Our favourites: Basil Garden and Goan Style Mojito.