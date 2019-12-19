Heading To Goa For A Vacay? Plan A Memorable Stay At This Beach House

If you are travelling to Goa and still not sure about your accommodation or looking for an economical stay due to budget constraints, then head straight to Beach Queen guest house which is only two minutes from Calangute beach. Beach Queen is best suitable for big groups, friends, and even newlywed couples for the time of their life. The rooms are spacious and clean with a supply of hot water throughout the day. The AC works absolutely fine with hygienic beds and mattresses. If you want to ride any two-wheeler, there is a person associated with Beach Queen who will give you the deal of the day. Unfortunately, we paid INR 800 for an Activa for a day due to high demand on account of a national holiday. It's conveniently located very close to other restaurants and easily accessible for food. Since they don't have an in-house kitchen, people prefer eating outside with a plethora of options around. The best part is they allow you to check-in early as per the rooms available and also check-out a little late. So your worry about accommodation in Goa ends here and if you happen to stay here, send my regards to the owner.