Stay At This Greece-Themed Hostel In Goa Starting At Just INR 499!

The opened last year in December but shut for the monsoons. This year, they’re back in full force, looking like a million bucks. One look around and you'll see the Santorini influences in its teal and white decor and murals on their may walls.

You can choose between their rooms or dorms, both of which are air-conditioned (Thank God for that). Once the season kicks off, around mid Nov onwards, the mixed and female AC dorms are priced at INR 599 (INR 499 during off season) and the private cottages come for INR 2,798 all inclusive (and INR 2k in the off season).

They’ve got a kitchen that serves basic meals. The breakfast here will set you back by INR 80 while the lunch/dinner thali (a homestyle affair with dal, roti, rice, curry) is priced at INR 150. The menu changes every day based on what seasonal produce they can find. So rest assured that you’re not going to be pigging on unhealthy grub especially when you’re staying for long (we see your mum smiling). And hey, talking of mothers, don’t keep hoarding your dirty laundry because they’ll have your clothes washed for INR 150 for 5kg.

Decided you’re going to stay here? Yay! You’ll also be close to the biggest night markets in Arpora. In the afternoons, you could attend workshops that the residents sometimes hold based on their skill sets (the day we visited, a Brazilian guest was hosting an organic lip balm making class). These apart, they’re in talks with partners for curated bicycle tours, night food walks, beer brewing trips, pub crawls, heritage walks and more. The idea is to give you something fun to do no matter what day of the week you land at Woke.

Oh, and there are two adorable cats who were soaking up the sun in their backyard and their kittens are up for adoption. Good mews, right?