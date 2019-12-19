This Pretty Cafe In Agaçaim Is Goals!

I was in a really rush and wanted to grab something while going to the airport came across this really beautiful cafe, Cafe Soopoo on the road just in the middle of greenery, which caught my eyes. As soon as I entered the cafe it was beautifully decorated with this pocket-friendly food and amazing desserts. I ordered so many dishes there just to try to be very precise there were 13 small and normal quantity food and beverages I ordered and everything was soo yum and delicious. Whenever I am in Goa, definitely going to go there and would recommend you also to definitely visit once and do try their snacks and desserts.