La Plage Is An Undiscovered Gem In Goa

Casual Dining

La Plage

Mandrem, Goa
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Papa Jolly Hotel, Ashvem Beach, Mandrem, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located on the serene Ashvem Beach, La Plage is a beach restaurant that serves delicious international dishes with a perfect view. The place is usually crowded and promises to give you the much needed vacay vibes! The setting is ideal for you to unwind with your friends or set up a romantic meal with bae. We recommend - Avocado and Pepper Cream, Mashed Potatoes, Spaghetti

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Bae

