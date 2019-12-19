A Pool, Hammocks & Private Verandahs: This Farm Stay In Anjuna Has It All

If you’re someone who likes to ditch the hotels to live local but still aren’t someone who likes roughing it out, Sunset Meadows is just the place for you. Their pool’s open all day and night, the outdoor cafe does a buffet breakfast and a set lunch (and even pasta for children) and the quiet verandahs let you read in hammocks and doze off in the sun. Basically, time just slows down here when you’re surrounded by greens and the sound of the birds. I mean, when was the last time you even saw a peacock in your backyard? Well, here you can.

There’s a terrace where they host wellness-related workshops and yoga classes with the sunset in the backdrop. They’ve got an in-house cafe, endearingly done up with a modified bike, some hippie beach bedsheets and a menu that will be decidedly healthy (don’t worry, there’ll be beer though and pancakes). There’s a tattoo parlour that’s in the making too.

The host family, like we said, is warm and hospitable and always ready to go out of their way to ensure you’re doing okay. Need a cab or want to rent a bike? Need an airport drop? Just want a massage in your villa? They’ll help you with all of it.

The prices of the 2bhk villa start at INR 7.5k and it can take up to 8 folks. The cottages are priced between INR 3–3.5k depending on whether you choose an AC stay or not.