This Upscale Club On The Cliff Has An Amazing Food & Wine Collection In Goa

Bars

Casa Playa

Vagator, Goa
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Thalassa, Small Vagator, Ozran, Vagator, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Casa playa is an upscale club on the cliff overlooking the Vagator beach. It's an ideal spot for an evening to watch the sun go down. To add to the beauty is their amazing food, cocktails and wine collection. Relax and sip on your drink as you watch the beautiful sunset. It's equivalent to meditation!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

