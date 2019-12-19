Udon Miss This: Head To Matcha To Put Those Japanese Food Cravings To Rest

Matcha is a tiny Japanese food joint at Anjuna, located right across the church. You can't miss the big board screaming out the name, and you most certainly can't miss the food here. A small eatery with a limited menu, Matcha is all that you want and more. I obviously opted for a Matcha cooler which was superbly refreshing on a sultry evening. This was followed by a salmon and cucumber sushi (8 pieces) and a teriyaki chicken rice bowl. They were both scrumptious, but the rice bowl was literally mind-blowing. This is probably the first time I saved anything else apart from sushi for my last bite. Bursting with flavours, you absolutely must have this dish. The matcha is pretty wonderful too! A tad expensive, but Matcha is worth every penny. It's as authentic as it can get, and is run by a kind Japanese gentleman. The eatery is almost always full, so go in the minute you find a spot.