All Heart Eyes For This Cute Little Cafe In The City

Casual Dining

Morgan’s Place

Sangolda, Goa
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

66, Chogm Road, Sangolda, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Morgan’s Place: A colourful tapestry, exclusive food menu and of course a variety of food with a very fresh and welcoming ambience just makes the things right. If you are looking for something like that this is the place for you. The staff is very friendly and I have already mentioned about the place. I tried Tweedle which was the combination of watermelon and pineapple which tastes so much perfect and refreshing and with satisfactory quantity. Being a Nutella and pancake lover. I tried pancake which is also a perfect thing to order.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

