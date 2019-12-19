All Heart Eyes For This Cute Little Cafe In The City

Morgan’s Place: A colourful tapestry, exclusive food menu and of course a variety of food with a very fresh and welcoming ambience just makes the things right. If you are looking for something like that this is the place for you. The staff is very friendly and I have already mentioned about the place. I tried Tweedle which was the combination of watermelon and pineapple which tastes so much perfect and refreshing and with satisfactory quantity. Being a Nutella and pancake lover. I tried pancake which is also a perfect thing to order.