Morgan’s Place: A colourful tapestry, exclusive food menu and of course a variety of food with a very fresh and welcoming ambience just makes the things right. If you are looking for something like that this is the place for you. The staff is very friendly and I have already mentioned about the place. I tried Tweedle which was the combination of watermelon and pineapple which tastes so much perfect and refreshing and with satisfactory quantity. Being a Nutella and pancake lover. I tried pancake which is also a perfect thing to order.
All Heart Eyes For This Cute Little Cafe In The City
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
