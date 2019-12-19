Take It From Us, This Panjim Store Is A Heaven For Home Linen Lovers

Covered in plants, with specks of a bright yellow facade peeking out, Tarini is no trouble to find at all. With a little help from our friend, Google Maps, we landed here one afternoon, pleasantly surprised to find it open and beaming on a rainy Sunday evening. It was actually what we saw inside, that really stole our heart; a sea of printed linen in every shape and size, a beautiful garden hammock, a selection of women’s wear, crockery and glassware.

Tarini’s forte is home linen, so it naturally gets the maximum takers. From peppy and printed to subtle and understated, you can pick up cushion covers, bed covers, table runners and mats, bedsheets, floor cushions, duvets and the works. These are mostly inspired by nature or a celebration of ethnic prints, both of which have a special place in Indian homes. In fact, these are also picked up as gifts because they’re easy to pack for people who want to take them back home after their holiday. We picked up a runner with parakeets on it for INR 600 and are pretty darn chuffed with our purchase.

The folks behind Tarini promise that everything here is crafted from the heart. If you’re not into home linen, they’ve also got ethnic bags and clothes for women that start at INR 1k. So, a summer dress or a skirt for your next brunch, perhaps?

The ceramic crockery at store is sourced, so you’ll see an assortment of styles. Whether you like big, classy salad bowls or dinner sets that have an old world charm, you’ll find them all here. The few odd serving platters and dinner plates sometimes have distinct designs that can be traced back only to the maker. We however, love their coffee mugs. These pieces definitely make for nice little additions to the crockery cabinet.

The prices for cushion covers start at INR 200 and go up to INR 990. The table runners start at INR 500 and the hand embroidered ones can go up to INR 4k. The bedcovers are priced between INR 2k and 3.5k.