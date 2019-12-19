Japanese Whisky, Sea Views & Live Music: Do You Also Love This Restaurant In Mandrem?

Step aside Anjuna, Mandrem just became our favourite seaside chilling spot thanks to Terra & Mare . This serene seaside restaurant and bar is spread over a wide expanse, and is great to let your hair down and listen to some live music while sipping delish cocktails.

This Mediterranean bar and kitchen is a hidden gem. Located on one of the inside lanes off the main Mandrem road, this restaurant boasts of an exquisite beach views and together with its plush white decor gives off a very relaxed vibe, ideal for those sundowners.

The selection of food here is wide and mainly lends itself to Mediterranean tastes and flavours. In fact they offer a plethora of choices for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians — we love their strawberry, asparagus and quinoa salad, just as much as their cheddar and beer soup with the mini sandwiches. Oh, and they also have our favourite sandwich filling as a salad — tuna and avocado! Another of our favourites here is the shrimp with sriracha sauce. The grilled fish with thai herbs is to die for. The food here is delicious, with good portions and great service to match.

In fact this spot is the in house restaurant for the Mandrem Village Resort, and their cafe and bakery has a mouth-watering selection of breads and other baked goodies. They also serve a mean cup of coffee, and up North is one of our go-to coffee spots. On select evenings, Terra & Mare also hosts live music performances, which together with the beautifully ambient sea breeze makes for a lovely evening here.