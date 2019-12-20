If you’re looking for stylish yet functional clothing and upholstery, A G Vaglo is known for its fabrics and designs.
Textiles & Fabrics: A.G. Vaglo For All Your Shopping Needs
A local favourite and thronged by visitors from across the world, a AG Vaglo is a traditional cloth merchant selling brilliant striped cottons, sheets and pillowcases and other beautiful upholstery items. They also have carry readymade clothing and fabric from brands such as Raymond, amongst others. Make sure you get their soft cotton sheets and floral pillowcases to make your room channel Goa vibes.
This particular shop is housed in an old 1930’s building which is itself a marvel.
