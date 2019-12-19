Bedrock Boutique hostel is a lifestyle hostel which is the ideal combination for the budget minded folks and travelers with an eye for beauty! It’s the perfect mixture of design, art, and comfort. An affordable budget hostel with a boutique flavor. It’s perfect for group travel, bachelor holidays and romantic getaways!
Head Out To This Coolest Hostel in Baga !
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Bedrock is for young nomads who believe in Freedom, Madness and a lot of partying. It’s got a young design, air conditioned rooms, free WiFi, en-suite bathrooms, PlayStation room, a mini library, food and beverage services, well equipped kitchen & buffet breakfast! What more could anyone want?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Comments (0)