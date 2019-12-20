When In Goa, Stay At This Enchanting Portuguese Mansion That's Over 400 Years Old

The Figueiredo Mansion is a museum-meets-homestay located in South Goa, and if you are travelling by flight, it should not take you more than 25-30 minutes to reach from the Goa Airport. If you come by bus or by train, get off at Margao. From there, the inn is about 25-30 minutes by road.



An Indo-Portuguese mansion almost as old as time, in the lilting town of Loutolim in Goa, Figueiredo Mansion invites you to come, stay and spend a while at the heritage inn. This beautiful mansion belonging to the Figueriedo family in Goa, is a museum and now an inn as well. It’s absolutely vintage and has five rooms to stay in. It is a typical Indo-Portuguese structure with a big verandah surrounding it and courtyards in the middle of the house.

The house is still as it was back in the day, full of family artefacts and interiors curated from different parts of the world. The furniture has been made using teak wood by Goan artisans and carvers, the porcelain in the dining hall is intricately designed and the tiles used are from Italy. The rooms have, thus, been restored, pillows fluffed, windows let open and now open to the public for an indulgent, nostalgic and an offbeat stay. The rooms are each named after the ladies of the house, with Amalia being our favourite.

That doesn’t mean it is completely living in the early 17th century, however. Maria de Fatima tells us that she gets miffed when international hotels act stingy about WiFi and that although it was difficult, there is WiFi access in most rooms as a complimentary service. So rest assured not to be fully cut off from the world, unless you wish so.