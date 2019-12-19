Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa

Very close to Fisherman’s Wharf, we spotted a bright yellow store that’s actually one of the best finds in the area. A part of a 100-year-old ancestral house has been converted into this home linen shop that’s run by the Pinto family. Every nook of this feel-good, nostalgia-inducing store is full of things that they either make at their own tailoring unit or source from artisans across India including UP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and more.

We were thrilled to find tea cosies that we remembered vividly from our grandparents’ tea parties in the garden. That apart, the frill curtains, bottle aprons and pao bags were a few of our favourite things at The Linen Shoppe. Of course, if you’re looking for more everyday stuff, there’s that too including bedsheets, table runners, rugs, towel sets, aprons, oven mitts, vintage storage containers; all of it at pretty reasonable prices. Our heart was set on an embroidered, reusable pao bag that’ll be a perfect gift from Goa (way better than those run-of-the-mill I love Goa tees). And most things here are priced between INR 250 and 2k.

While the Panjim store was a massive throwback, we have promised ourselves to visit their new store in Colva too. We hear it’s a bigger space with one floor lovingly dedicated to kids with teepees, toys and fun wall hangings. That said, they stock up their usual signature linens there too. Only the stock at both stores might be slightly different, so a lot will depend on luck.

Another reason to make a pit-stop at Colva? A whole section of upcycled products that have been aesthetically repurposed by mothership, Patricia. She, in fact, loves herself a field day at the scrap yards, bringing home discarded artifacts, chipped showpieces, old bottles etc from time to time. Over a period, she’s turned all these rejects into pieces of art that are now for sale and make for great conversation starters.