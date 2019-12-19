Love Yourself A Good Pizza? Hit Up Melt For Woodfired Pizzas & Yum Cocktails

We walked in and were treated like old friends who were meeting the owners after a long time. One of them was there to welcome and introduce us to the bartender so we could indulge in their signature cocktails or even have something customised for us.

We tried a refreshing gin one that definitely set us for the evening. They have a small selection of starters too, so the minute we saw that they had Arancini Balls, we couldn't resist trying these out. Since good imported meat (especially the parma ham or pepperoni) is always hard to find, we had to pick these for our pizzas. And they weren't lying when they said it was the best on offer. Even a simple salad that was all greens, and slathered with a delish salad dressing, was a treat.

They have a variety of pizzas to choose from, a nice laid back vibe and a large kitchen that had a wood-fired oven.