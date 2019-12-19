Clothes, Crafts, Books, Gifts: This Kids' Store In Panjim Has Everything Cute

The sheer selection of stuff curated from brands across categories, makes this one a delight to browse. Because they cater to children between 1–8 years, you can get anything from booties for a newborn to educational toys for toddlers to even wall hangings and room decor for growing-up kids. In fact, forget children, it’s nearly impossible to avoid a wave of nostalgia that washes over you as you see the colouring books, those adorable organic cotton dresses or craft puzzles rolled in fancy packaging.

Shamoli and her sister-in-law ran a lifestyle and decor store at the same location but decided to shut down after a few years of being in business – they took a break to focus on motherhood. This sparked off another bright idea, they knew that their small-ish, sweet-ish section on kids had a lot of takers and they toyed with the idea of a full-fledged store dedicated to these little bundles of joy. And so, The Small Wonder came about last December.

One look inside and it’s easy to see the care and love that’s gone into curating the products. They’ve deliberately chosen to bring brands that have a story of either of being ethically sourced, championing slow fashion or doing something quirky and meaningful. And, for all this goodness, you can get tiny baubles like hair accessories starting at as little has INR 50 while nothing in the whole store really goes above 2k. This makes The Small Wonder a great option if you’re looking to pick up gifts or just treats for your babies while vacationing in Goa.

To tie in with the kids theme, they also offer interior design services for kiddie rooms.

