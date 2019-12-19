This Candolim Bar With Live Music Nights Serves Excellent Food & Drinks

One of our favourite pubs, Watson's has now moved from Panjim and opened its doors at Candolim, and oh boy we couldn't be any glad. Think of this as the Social equivalent in Goa ... Need we say more? Watson's is your quintessential neighborhood bar. What we love most here, is the vibe of the place - young, lively, cheery and affordable . This bar is a popular name in Bangalore and Chennai and is the culmination of everything #goobvibesonly. It's the kind of place where you can enter in your shorts and loafers and get your 'daily fix,' minus the hype and hoopla. A great spot to hang out with your gang in Goa, Watson's will make you at home with their ambience right away. Set in a spacious and airy setting, the high ceiling here makes the whole joint feel very spacious even at its most crowded. Coupled with a spirited, lively environment, great bar snacks and a range of choices in drinks including some #yummyinthetummy cocktails and mocktails will keep you going. Another important aspect of a great bar that Watson's gets right is the music - they host live bands on most days, and on other days, they make sure that the music will keep your foot tapping and your spirits high! The spot also has a wide selection of food and bar snacks , starting from flatbreads (the chorizo with onion being our favourite) to pavs, they also have some delish burgers and sandwiches. The bar snacks are in fact the most popular among the regulars and we hear great things about the crispy chilli corn, lamb satay, grilled chicken in mushroom sauce, beef croquets and Watson doritos with kidney beans. We tried the goan curries - vindaloo and xacuti and were left licking our fingers. Top that off, with prompt and polite service, what's not to love!