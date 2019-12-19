Take A Dessert Break At This Panjim Cafe That's Cute As A Button

This cafe is compact and cute as a button. There are just four tables with Anisha doing everything herself, from cooking the delicious food to serving it. She is a powerhouse and a warm hostess and that really adds to Meraki's welcoming vibe.

The gold painted angel wings on the blue-ish wall at the entrance set the tone for this cafe. If you ask us, this space could be in any European city with its pinewood tables, an impressive coffee machine, cute knick knacks and a small counter. But if you think that the menu is limited, bear in mind that it's just one person managing the show here (she even cleans up and does the dishes after).

The menu's got baked goodies, both sweet and savoury, hearty Poi sandwiches served with salad or fries (and all at INR 150) to full fledged meals. We started our evening with a pulled pork sandwich that was delightful. And, we would be lying if we said we didn't want the Croque Monsieur sandwich, that we enviously salivated over when it made its way to the neighbouring table.

For the mains, we were spoilt for choice, as there was the Peixe No Forno Com Natas (baked kingfish), Cider Brined Pork Ribs, spaghetti and meatballs (with the option of pork or beef) and Anisha's homemade veggie ravioli with sundried tomatoes among many other options.

We ended the meal with the Sans Rival cake slice with a buttery cream icing and the Pastis de Nata, that's essentially baked custard filled in a soft, crumbly filo pastry.

You can hop over and try all of this on any weekday between 10am and 6.30pm.