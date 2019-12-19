This Hostel-Meets-Community-Bar Has Some Of Goa's Best Live Music Gigs

The hostel in Assagao was barely two-years-old but they needed to move out because on gig days, they were unable to accommodate the kind of crowds that trickled in. Now, at Anjuna, it can take a lot of music lovers, backpackers and beach bums and no one's left out moping at the gate.

The motivation to choose Hopping Frog over a dime and dozen other hostels in area includes, among many other things, its proximity to the beach, flea market and popular beach shacks. That apart, you can of course sip smoothies and chill in the hammock during the day and once the stars are out, hit up their cheeky lil’ bar.

The dorms are named after different genres of music including Rock n’ Roll, Reggae, Jazz and the likes. The tariffs are between INR 400–600 but the private huts will be priced around INR 1,500 (in lean season). Rest assured that the hostel looks quirky and cool but cleanliness is never compromised because it’s supposed to be for backpackers.

Having said all this, a major reason we’re obsessed with Hopping Frog (right from its Assagao days) is because of its musical evenings. What started off as in-house entertainment for the hostellers slowly became a hangout spot where everyone came together. So now, when word goes out on their Whatsapp group about performing artists, they’re able to gather a crowd of 50–150 folks every darn time. “You know, people staying close by or hanging at nearby bars also come here to hang and chill when we have live gigs and now, because we’ve been hosting these gigs for over 2 years, most people know each other. It actually feels like a big, cosy house party,” says Mohit, the owner and main man at Hopping Frog.

The gigs are open for anyone to attend but like good children, the Hopping Frog folks shut entry after the venue's full. This ensures everyone has a good time. At the end of the jam session, you are free to contribute anything you like for the music and the proceeds all go to the musicians. Now, aint that sweet? Now, aint that community living? Now, aint that what hostels are meant to be like?