This Gelato Parlour In Porvorim Is Cute As A Button & Makes Fresh Flavours Daily

What caught our attention first was definitely the cute look of this store with their whole retro look and feel. Walk in and we met Shakrukh a local Goan boy who went all the way to Italy to learn how to make authentic and fresh gelatos everyday. Standing proudly behind his counter, they were already sold out of a few flavours but thankfully there were still quite a few left for us to sample. Salted Caramel and the Blueberry was what we started with, besides their Serradurra which is a nice innovation keeping the flavour of this traditional Portuguese dessert alive in Gelato form. And with a choice of two scoops in a cup or their again freshly made in house yummylicious waffle cones for just INR 150, we decided to promptly buy an extra cone and enjoy two flavours for the price of one. And they are open till 2.00 am every night, which means even late night Gelato cravings can be satisfied.