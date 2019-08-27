Find Shack Style Ambience & Sumptuous Seafood At Fisherman's Cove

While going to Aguada Fort, this place caught my attention while on the main Candolim road. It is a relatively busy place and fills up quickly. Foreign tourists make up to almost 80-90% of the overall crowd. They just love this place. We were lucky to get the seat in a short time. The ambience is great and the setting is beautiful. Two levels for dining and ground floor is more promising with live music. -Chicken Manchow Soup: Soup served with crispy fried noodles. The soup was light with minced vegetables and cooked chicken. Unfortunately, I was missing the garlic flavour. Probably the chef has prepared it keeping in mind about foreign guests. -Chicken Kolhapuri and Tandoori Roti: Kolhapuri Chicken is one of the famous dishes from Maharashtra and they have prepared it to perfection. The gravy was burning spicy, but what an amazing flavour. The chicken was tender and succulent in the right amount embedded in a rich, creamy gravy with the fresh ground masala. Tandoori roti was okay with very less butter which could have been prepared well. A perfect getaway for every foodies and experience with good memories.