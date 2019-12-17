Eat, Stay & Rejuvenate at Goa's Hippie Beach ! Here's A Complete Travel Guide to Anjuna

One of the popular beach destinations in North Goa, Anjuna beach has been a hub of hippie culture since the 1960s. This coastal village in Goa which saw the birth of the hippie revolution is today loved for its buzzing, vibrant beach culture. Off late most tourists flock to Anjuna for the flea markets, bars, hippie-chic shacks and of course, the beach. The region is also dotted with churches and is one of the best places to find affordable seafood. 

Swimming, sailing, fishing, unforgettable sunsets, the weekly flea market, and friendly locals — there’s so much to do in and around Anjuna beach. Let this guide help you… 

Where To Stay In Anjuna

From the budget traveller to those who love themselves some indulgence, Anjuna Beach in Goa attracts all kinds of travellers. To cater to this growing number of vacationers, the area has responded with a whole plethora of guesthouses, hostels and beach resorts. 

If you’re on a budget, try economy accommodation in hostels like The Nest by Hostelogy, Red Door Hostel, Hopping Frog, Village Villa Sunny Cow or Beyond Nomad. Fern Spazio Leisure Resort, Tamarind Hotel, Nirvana Hermitage and Anamiva are mid-range hotels that provide comfortable stay and total value for money. One of our favourites is also Camouflage that’s a unique eco-retreat that’s also dog-friendly. 

Casa Anjuna and Grandpa’s Inn are other family-friendly hotels you can check in to. Those looking for luxury can check into Fairfield by Marriott Goa or the beautiful Vedatmana By The Sea, a luxury villa with an infinity pool. 

Hostels

Hopping Frog

4.1

719/2, St Anthony Prais, Anjuna Beach Road, Anjuna, Goa

Where To Eat In Anjuna

Anjuna, Goa really spoils you for choice and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the options. Baba Au Rhum is a great place to kick start you day with a healthy breakfast. Their egg preparations are some of the best we’ve had in Goa and their garden seating is gorgeous! You might want to spend more time here, for which they have great pastas and burgers too! Or, you can stick with the safe and lovely Artjuna for a bit of shopping, mezze platter and coffee. Lila Café is another good breakfast joint where you can enjoy a continental breakfast. If you dig something healthy and wholesome, Soul Booster is also worthy of your attention. 

Cannot wake up for breakfast? No problem, head to Eva Café for the sunset instead. A beautiful café that serves vegetarian Italian food, it has stunning beach views and Greece-vibe to offer. If you’re looking for an experimental coastal spread, look no further from Mahe. We love this restaurant for an early dinner especially on their live music days. Alternatively, we also hit up Chef Cantando when we’re missing the beach. On our way back, we also make a customary pit-stop at Cream Choc for yum gelatos. 

For a quick, local lunch in Anjuna, we recommend Anand Seafood Restaurant that does good seafood. Laila’s Cafe does heavy-duty Hyderabadi complete with biryani and nahari and the works. If you want a more relaxed setting, try Café Contiga for a quick snack (pizzas). If you love burgers, Burger Factory needs to be on your radar! Purple Martini is a great place to get drinks at, before heading down to Nyex Beach Club, Curlies or Shiva Valley for a good party. 

Cafes

Baba Au Rhum

4.5

1054, Sim Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

What To Do In Anjuna

Anjuna has shopping, adventure, history, culture, food, beaches and parties and just spots to watch the sun go down if that’s your jam. If shopping is what you’re looking for, make your way to the Anjuna flea market on a Wednesday, and browse through a wide range of local arts and crafts, clothing, saris, carpets, décor, jewellery and much more. If you’ve got a bone for adventure, go parasailing at the beach. You can also head to Splashdown Waterpark to spend a thrilling afternoon with the family. If you’re a beach lover, we suggest heading down to Anjuna beach to enjoy a relaxing swim early in the morning, and spending the day at one of the shacks. You can keep a look out for music gigs at Captain’s Bar, Guru Bar or Hopping Frog for an evening of beer and beats. 

For lovers of history and culture, there is St. Michael’s Church, a church built in the 16th century. Our Lady of Good Health is another chapel that you could visit. A visit to the Albuquerque Mansion comes recommended for those who wish to understand architecture and the Portuguese culture in Goa. The Chapora Fort is located at one end of Anjuna, a climb that is worth all the effort thanks to the ocean views that is blesses you with.

Religious Establishments

St. Michael's Church

4.4

Chapora Junction, Anjuna Beach Road, Bouta Waddo, Anjuna, Goa

