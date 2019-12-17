Eat, Stay & Rejuvenate at Goa's Hippie Beach ! Here's A Complete Travel Guide to Anjuna

Anjuna, Goa really spoils you for choice and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the options. Baba Au Rhum is a great place to kick start you day with a healthy breakfast. Their egg preparations are some of the best we’ve had in Goa and their garden seating is gorgeous! You might want to spend more time here, for which they have great pastas and burgers too! Or, you can stick with the safe and lovely Artjuna for a bit of shopping, mezze platter and coffee. Lila Café is another good breakfast joint where you can enjoy a continental breakfast. If you dig something healthy and wholesome, Soul Booster is also worthy of your attention.

Cannot wake up for breakfast? No problem, head to Eva Café for the sunset instead. A beautiful café that serves vegetarian Italian food, it has stunning beach views and Greece-vibe to offer. If you’re looking for an experimental coastal spread, look no further from Mahe. We love this restaurant for an early dinner especially on their live music days. Alternatively, we also hit up Chef Cantando when we’re missing the beach. On our way back, we also make a customary pit-stop at Cream Choc for yum gelatos.

For a quick, local lunch in Anjuna, we recommend Anand Seafood Restaurant that does good seafood. Laila’s Cafe does heavy-duty Hyderabadi complete with biryani and nahari and the works. If you want a more relaxed setting, try Café Contiga for a quick snack (pizzas). If you love burgers, Burger Factory needs to be on your radar! Purple Martini is a great place to get drinks at, before heading down to Nyex Beach Club, Curlies or Shiva Valley for a good party.