Your Guide To Staying, Eating & Everything You Can Do At Baga Beach

At Baga Goa, there’s hardly a chance that you’ll get bored — whether it is that you want to dance the night away, or just let your hair down while listening to some stellar live music, or just chill by the beach with your gang, Baga beach has something for everyone. Baga Paralia is a beach bar and lounge that’s got a dance floor, heady cocktails and seaside cabanas to watch the sun go down with your pals. Some of the old-favourites among party goers are Cafe Titos and Cafe Mambos, where you can party till dawn, to a mix of Bollywood and electronic music. Las Olas, another upscale beach shack which will customise a cabana for you on request, hosts some great parties and is open till 4am.

Baga Beer Garden is the newest brewery-meets-beer-garden that’s bringing a chill vibe to this part of town. Cape Town Cafe in that ever-crowded Tito’s lane looks charming after a makeover and when near Baga beach, we like to grab drinks here, followed by a night of more dancing at Cavala or Favela.

If you’re a shopper, Baga will still have plenty for you to do — check out the street market at the Calangute square or make your way to the Karma Collective and SotoHaus for some eclectic home decor, or head to the Mario Miranda store and get yourself some souvenirs. Want to steer clear of the crowds and spend a quiet afternoon? Head to Literati bookshop and cafe, and immerse yourself in some quiet me-time.

After all the shopping, drinking and dancing, if you’ve still got an adventurous bone left, at Baga Marina Goa, you can also go on a banana boat, go jet skiing or on a quiet river cruise with your squad.