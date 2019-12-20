Make A Trip to Tuscany Gardens For Authentic Italian Fare

The ambience is the big winner at Tuscany. Backed with excellent and authentic Italian food, the menu covers salads, pizzas, pastas, a couple of mains and dessert. From the menu, I’d recommend their pizza giardiano, a hot bowl of zuppa, and pretty much all their desserts. The big winner on the desserts front are their pancakes with homemade orange ice-cream. I also found their service fabulous!