One of the best Italian restaurants in Goa, I’d recommend Tuscany Gardens for its lovely food and music, and authentic Italian food.
Make A Trip to Tuscany Gardens For Authentic Italian Fare
Shortcut
Who's it For?
Big groups, families, families with kids and couples looking for a romantic night out. Tuscany Gardens has outdoor and indoor seating; the indoor area has a bar as well, while the outdoor space is in a open lawn.
What's Awesome on Their Menu?
The ambience is the big winner at Tuscany. Backed with excellent and authentic Italian food, the menu covers salads, pizzas, pastas, a couple of mains and dessert. From the menu, I’d recommend their pizza giardiano, a hot bowl of zuppa, and pretty much all their desserts. The big winner on the desserts front are their pancakes with homemade orange ice-cream. I also found their service fabulous!
#LBBTip
Book your table in advance to avoid getting disappointed. Going on a date? Ask for a candlelight dinner.
Also On Tuscany Gardens
Comments (0)