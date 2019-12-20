This Villa's Pool Opens Right On To Anjuna Beach & It's All Sort Of #Goals

When someone tells us of a luxury villa on Anjuna beach, it incites a mixed bag of emotions. While the beach isn’t our favourite up North, Vedatmana By The Sea is a compelling reason drop the prejudice and head right over.

A beautifully done-up 2 bedroom villa, its highlight is the pool that opens right onto the beach. You can lounge in it and watch the sunset over cocktails or get your feet sandy and walk straight to the beach. The whole vibe and colour palette of the house is rustic chic and vintage knick knacks lend a touch of character. We personally love how all the drama unfolds in the backdrop of textured white walls.

The oasis of luxury has a living room, a kitchen and a dreamy backyard with a pool that we won’t stop talking about. The way the home’s been designed ensures it’s soaked in sunshine and breezy through the day. The balcao, in true Goan style, is susegad inducing and breakfasts are included in the tariff. The friendly and accommodating staff keeps everything from the pool to the linens to the dining table spic and span. All of this so you can feel at home and kick back without a worry in the world. And when your chill soul seeks calamari-from-the-shacks and thrill-from-the-watersports, you're literally on Anjuna beach, surrounded by popular restaurants.

To add to the home-like feeling, Vedatmana comes with ACs, wifi, a TV, a washing machine, toaster, griller and a clothes iron. Know what this means? It means that it’s equally capable of becoming a romantic getaway as it is of becoming a relaxing escape for a family of four. And, if you’re a group of friends on a Goan holiday, this one comes recommended for its comfort and indulgent sea views. Have not said enough about the pool, guys?

The per night tariffs start at INR 17k for two. It can go up to INR 30k during peak season when shared by a group of four.