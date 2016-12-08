Visiting Goa During Season? You've Gotta Check Out The Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

For those of you who want to explore Goa beyond the bars and the beaches, the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary promises a real treat. Around four kms from Panjim, the sanctuary is located on the island of Chorao.

To get there, you can either ride your bike or hire a cab to the Ribandar Ferry Wharf. If this is a budget trip, then hop onto a bus at the Kadamba bus terminus. The best time to visit is in the colder months when the birds are out in full force.

Once you are at the wharf, you can hop onto a ferry that will cruise through the River Mandovi to bring you to Chorao. The sanctuary is only a short walk from there. You will have to drop by the forest guard’s office at the entrance and get permission to visit the sanctuary. While the best time to visit the sanctuary is between November and February, do make it a point to drop by early in the morning {or at sunset} so that you spot plenty of birds.