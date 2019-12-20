Authentic Goan Vibes At Viva Goa, Candolim

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Viva Goa

Candolim, Goa

Maria Apartments, Fort Aguada Road, Anawaddo, Candolim, Goa

image-map-default

Shortcut

If, like thousands of others, you find yourself in Goa in the next few months, head to Candolim beach and try out the food at Viva Goa. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Where Is It?

It’s around half a kilometre away from the beach. Find the junction on the Colva Beach Road; it’s about 100 meters towards the South {look towards your right}.

Who Is It For?

Everyone, especially families.

Must-Try

Beef tongue. They’ve also got some awesome local brews to try; Doosra, their signature brew, is the one we’d recommend

#LBBTip

They’ve got seats outside. Sit there watching the wheels go by.

Fast Food Restaurants

Viva Goa

Candolim, Goa

Maria Apartments, Fort Aguada Road, Anawaddo, Candolim, Goa

image-map-default