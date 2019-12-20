If, like thousands of others, you find yourself in Goa in the next few months, head to Candolim beach and try out the food at Viva Goa. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.
Authentic Goan Vibes At Viva Goa, Candolim
Fast Food Restaurants
Shortcut
Where Is It?
It’s around half a kilometre away from the beach. Find the junction on the Colva Beach Road; it’s about 100 meters towards the South {look towards your right}.
Who Is It For?
Everyone, especially families.
Must-Try
Beef tongue. They’ve also got some awesome local brews to try; Doosra, their signature brew, is the one we’d recommend
#LBBTip
They’ve got seats outside. Sit there watching the wheels go by.
Fast Food Restaurants
Comments (0)