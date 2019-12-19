We Had Breakfast In Bed, Shopped & Loved The Views At Lamuella

The way the space is done up makes it a charming spot to chill. It wears a gypsy vibe and is set in what looks like an erstwhile ignored backyard. Of course, over the years, the cafe’s collective efforts have transformed it into one of the nicest places in the area (away from the popular touristy cafes).

The mismatched tables (about 5–6 of them) are scattered all over but we love the ones that overlook the fields. They even have a tiny bed with a table so you can literally put up your feet and sip that fresh OJ for hours.

The menu has brekkie, sandwiches, smoothie bowls, pancakes, tea, coffee and some vegan options as well. We loved the cold coffee, Americano, fresh juice and eggs Shakshuka (this comes with shredded salad and poached eggs dunked in a tomato gravy). With the menu and its decor, we really think it’s a more morning place than evening.

Now that we’re done obsessing about the fresh, non-shack-like food, let’s talk about the store that greets you before the coffee. So, swimsuits, scarves, bags, blouses, jumpsuits, skirts and lots of pastel-coloured dresses hang on the multiple racks and while they had a sale on on bags and scarves, the clothes were priced between 1k-5k, mostly. The chief designer and cafe owner travels through India and handpicks her collection every year. Just a week back, we found ourselves walking out of the store with a powder blue maxi dress which was INR 1.8k after discount.