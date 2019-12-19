For every cynic who’s said there’s no such thing as affordable luxury, you haven’t seen La Gitana yet. Secretly tucked away in Nerul, one of Goa’s most underrated locations in North Goa, this luxury villa can take up to 12 people. With everyone chipping in, this house sure looks like a luxury we can afford.
We're Serious! A Stay In This Luxury Spanish Villa In Goa Will Save You A Lot Of Money
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
La Gitana is for those who don’t care to be on manic beaches and love the serene and susegad side of Goa. This property has been so beautifully done up that you can spend days here, forgetting there exists an unreasonable boss far far away.
To be fair, we’ve seen everything between those typical Goan homes to ultra modern apartments but La Gitana is neither. It’s got a chic vibe and an unmistakable Spanish charm that we love. Diaphanous white curtains everywhere bring out the beauty of teal blue walls and furniture. The bedrooms are all sunny and gorgeous and spread over two floors. Three of these rooms come with balconies too (the sit-out with the master bedroom is dreamy and cosy-for-two) and one’s attached to the living room.
Sunsets are best seen from the terrace, ideally with some wine and mellow music. And, of course, there’s the pool to dip in all day. There's a caretaker to ensure you're well looked after through your vacation too (yes, homemade breakfast is included).
A night here will set you back by 3.6k a night per person if you can round up a squad of 12. You know, the more, the merrier.
What Could Be Better
Looks like they recently amended the rules and are not taking bookings less than 3 nights. If you speak to the host (he’s quite accommodating, we hear) and request him to reconsider, things might change.
Pro-Tip
Sol De Goa and The Lazy Goose in Nerul are lovely places to grab dinner. If you’re missing the hustle bustle, Candolim beach, with its many shacks and popular restaurants is a stone’s throw away. Or, drive to Panjim and find a spot in the Latin quarters –you’re close to everything, from the casinos to the chapels.
Comments (0)