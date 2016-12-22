Goa’s Wok & Roll Serves Up Soft Shell Crab, Laksa, And Roast Pork By The Nerul Creek

The first thing to have your heart at Wok & Roll is the spinach and condiments platter they lay out in front of you when you’ve settled in. On the DIY platter are fresh spinach leaves accompanied by coconut shavings, chilli, tamarind sauce, roasted peanuts, and lime. You can mix and match these to create spinach parcels that burst with flavour in your mouth.

While King’s Beer is a common choice here, cocktail fans have plenty to rejoice. Wok & Roll serves up classic cocktails with a twist of Asian flavours. The Asian Caiprioska, for example, makes for a refreshing drink that comes with the added zest of the kaffir lime.

Pair your drink with picks from their starters menu. Their Soft Shell Crabs, in particular, are a must have and come coated in a fiery roasted chilli paste. The tender meat of the crab cuts through the heat of the chilly making it a delight to eat. We also love their Pork Laotian Bong Sauce. The juicy meat is perfectly roasted and its meaty flavours enhanced by the herbs that accompany it. For the mains, their Singapore Seafood Laksa is a delicious choice.