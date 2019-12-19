Bored Of Your Wardrobe? This Brand Will Take Old Clothes & Give Them A New Look

Rucha, the brain and worker bee behind Work In Progress has worked across different verticals in the fashion industry. After a few years of observing and learning, she realised it was time for her to weave her own story. Work In Progress is the result of this deliberation and stands for everything handmade. She goes to the lengths of hand embroidering (or engaging one of the artisans she works with in Bhuj) every outfit she designs. Obviously, the garments are all also handwoven.

If you’re someone who likes easy breezy silhouettes in muted tones, you’ll love this range of apparel. There are dresses and tops for women that are organic right down to the seed from which the fabric is crafted. So, when they say organic, chemical-free clothing, they really mean it; the clothes are in complete sync with the local ecology because the seeds used are what grow naturally, in their purest form. In the stitching and designing process, the brand also works with marginalised communities in Bhuj, giving women folk a better livelihood and educating them about upcycling and sustainability along the way.

Since the clothes are all labour intensive and hand stitched, they start at INR 2k. If you’re an even more mindful buyer, dig out some clothes you love but are bored of, and give them to Rucha. She’ll be able to add some buttons, use some embroidery and give them all a new face. And voila, just like that, old outfits will be new again!