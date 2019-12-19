Your Search For Budget Villas In South Goa Ends Here!

This beautiful residential complex called 'Luisa by the Sea' is the perfect place to rent budget villas in South Goa. There are many types of villas available for rent here suitable for a vacation with your squad or family too. Most villas have stunning river views and gardens overlooking the river or the swimming pools. The villa property is quite secure and very well-maintained. The pools are clean and free to use for residents. The gardens are well-manicured with trees and flowering plants landscaped all over the property. The villas vary from two to four bedrooms with kitchens and slightly different layouts. Psst, most of these villas are available on Airbnb at the lowest rates. So search for Luisa by the Sea, and you will get options for various villas here. You can get a private villa for as low as INR 6,000 per night, even during the peak season time. Also, the location is bang on. Almost all good restaurants and the beach are at a 5-minute walking distance. Luisa by the Sea also houses a commercial complex that has a supermarket, liquor store, a popular restaurant that plays live music on weekends, shopping stores, and an Ayurvedic massage centre. A lot of other eating joints are just a short walk away. The taxi stand is right at the gate of the complex as well. The best part, however, is the river view; most villas open into private gardens facing the river that also has sunset cruises and other boating options available. It's the perfect place to chill in South Goa. So look no further and book your stay already.