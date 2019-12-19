Close To The Beach & Close To Thalassa: Stay At Ziva Suites With Your Fam

A compact but well-appointed property, this one wins big on maintenance. The pool’s inviting, the spa can be operational on request, the rooms are designed well and the staff is always attentive. We also have a soft corner for their pool-side dining where we had a yummy fish thali and some homemade Malvani food.

The rooms are of different sizes and structures but all sunny and spacious. Now, whether you’re a couple on a retreat, or a family of four on an annual Goa vacay, the rooms are designed to cater to your special needs. The bigger rooms come with a jacuzzi and private sit-outs and the two rooftop rooms are reserved for couples who can enjoy stunning views from the balcony and savour room service food and fine wine from their balconies.

The good folks at Ziva have a kids play area that can be set-up or if you’re a larger group, they have a home theatre system that can screen your fam’s favourite movies. See where we’re going? You can sneak a moment of peace in the pool while the children aren’t watching. And when on vacation, a morning swim is always a good idea, right? Followed by a breakfast of eggs (or dosa) with fresh juice? Well, all will be well taken care of at this hotel.

Another big reason why we’d pick this property is its proximity to Thalassa (yes, it’s literally a walk away), Morjim, Mandrem and Ashwem beaches. In case you’re after some good food, the many cafes in Anjuna, Vagator and Assagao shouldn't disappoint.

Feel like staying in? You can opt for yoga or a spa massage. Their club house has fun board games and a pool table for some much-needed bonding time. And if you’re keen, Ziva can hook you up for a bicycle tour through unexplored Goa.