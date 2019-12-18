Masab Tank

Home Décor Stores
image - Moughal Arts Decoration House
Home Décor Stores

Moughal Arts Decoration House

Hit Up This Vintage Store For Gramophones, Cameras & 100-Year-Old Chinese Porcelain
Masab Tank
Hotels
image - The Golkonda Hotel
Hotels

The Golkonda Hotel

When In Hyderabad, Check Out This Exclusive Business Hotel Which Is As Regal As Its Name
Masab Tank
Museums
image - Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum
Museums

Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum

Peek Into The Tribal Life Of Andhra Pradesh At This Museum In Masab Tank
Masab Tank
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe 555
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 555

Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Casual Dining
image - Dine Hill
Casual Dining

Dine Hill

Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Clothing Stores
image - Sadeena's
Clothing Stores

Sadeena's

Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
image - Emerald Mithai Shop
Sweet Shops

Emerald Mithai Shop

Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Vastra Angadi
Clothing Stores

Vastra Angadi

Anarkali Kurta Sets To Handloom Sarees: This Store Is Totally Worth Checking Out
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Breeze Sarna
Clothing Stores

Breeze Sarna

Sequinned Boots To Embroidered Lehengas & Kurtas, Doll Up At This New Luxe Boutique
Music & Dance Academies
image - Steps Dance Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Steps Dance Studio

Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio
Banjara Hills
Hostels
image - Beehive Hostel
Hostels

Beehive Hostel

Traveling To Hyderabad? Go Crash At This Awesome Backpacker's Hostel
Gaming Zone
image - Detective Street
Gaming Zone

Detective Street

Drape Yourself In Thinking Cloaks & Solve Some Mysteries At These Escape Rooms
Banjara Hills
Gyms
image - Gold's Gym
Gyms

Gold's Gym

This Popular Gym In Hyderabad Will Help You Get That Million Dollar Bod
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Fab Cafe
Cafes

Fab Cafe

Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia Experience Center
Clothing Stores

Fabindia Experience Center

Hyderabad, Have You Checked Out Fabindia Experience Center In Banjara Hills Yet?
Banjara Hills
Food Stores
image - Organic India
Food Stores

Organic India

Get Healthy Teas, Spices & Pasta From This Wellness Brand's Store
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
image - Kashmir Carpets
Home Décor Stores

Kashmir Carpets

Let Your Inner Shopaholic Run Free At This Store In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
image - Bikanervala
Sweet Shops

Bikanervala

For Chaat & Vegetarian Dishes, Go To This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Pino’z Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Rang Design Fabric
Clothing Stores

Rang Design Fabric

Fancy Sarees, Desi Gowns & Blouses: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A City Secret
Banjara Hills
Homestays
image - Flintstones Inn
Homestays

Flintstones Inn

Artsy, Happening & Hip: This Airbnb Has To Be On Every Traveler's Radar
Gyms
image - Cult Fitness
Gyms

Cult Fitness

Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Homestays
image - Arrow Lake View
Homestays

Arrow Lake View

This Homestay In Banjara Hills Is Close To Both Old City & New Hyderabad
Banjara Hills
Art Galleries
image - ICONART Gallery
Art Galleries

ICONART Gallery

For The Love Of Art! Get To This Art Gallery In Banjara Hills & Gawk At Awesome Pieces
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Sarvi Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sarvi Restaurant

Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
