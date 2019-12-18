Explore
Masab Tank
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Masab Tank
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Gyms
Gift Shops
Boutiques
Bakeries
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Moughal Arts Decoration House
Hit Up This Vintage Store For Gramophones, Cameras & 100-Year-Old Chinese Porcelain
Masab Tank
Hotels
Hotels
The Golkonda Hotel
When In Hyderabad, Check Out This Exclusive Business Hotel Which Is As Regal As Its Name
Masab Tank
Museums
Museums
Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum
Peek Into The Tribal Life Of Andhra Pradesh At This Museum In Masab Tank
Masab Tank
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe 555
Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dine Hill
Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sadeena's
Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Emerald Mithai Shop
Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Vastra Angadi
Anarkali Kurta Sets To Handloom Sarees: This Store Is Totally Worth Checking Out
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Breeze Sarna
Sequinned Boots To Embroidered Lehengas & Kurtas, Doll Up At This New Luxe Boutique
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Steps Dance Studio
Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio
Banjara Hills
Hostels
Hostels
Beehive Hostel
Traveling To Hyderabad? Go Crash At This Awesome Backpacker's Hostel
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Detective Street
Drape Yourself In Thinking Cloaks & Solve Some Mysteries At These Escape Rooms
Banjara Hills
Gyms
Gyms
Gold's Gym
This Popular Gym In Hyderabad Will Help You Get That Million Dollar Bod
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Fab Cafe
Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia Experience Center
Hyderabad, Have You Checked Out Fabindia Experience Center In Banjara Hills Yet?
Banjara Hills
Food Stores
Food Stores
Organic India
Get Healthy Teas, Spices & Pasta From This Wellness Brand's Store
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kashmir Carpets
Let Your Inner Shopaholic Run Free At This Store In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bikanervala
For Chaat & Vegetarian Dishes, Go To This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Pino’z Pizza
Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rang Design Fabric
Fancy Sarees, Desi Gowns & Blouses: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A City Secret
Banjara Hills
Homestays
Homestays
Flintstones Inn
Artsy, Happening & Hip: This Airbnb Has To Be On Every Traveler's Radar
Gyms
Gyms
Cult Fitness
Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Homestays
Homestays
Arrow Lake View
This Homestay In Banjara Hills Is Close To Both Old City & New Hyderabad
Banjara Hills
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
ICONART Gallery
For The Love Of Art! Get To This Art Gallery In Banjara Hills & Gawk At Awesome Pieces
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sarvi Restaurant
Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
