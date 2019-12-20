Hit Up This Vintage Store For Gramophones, Cameras & 100-Year-Old Chinese Porcelain

Ever bumped into a nostalgia shop in Hyderabad? Mougal Arts Decoration House in Banjara Hills will give you a slice of that, and more. This 35-year-old store is run by Mirza Azhar Ali Baig, and it is haphazardly stacked with collectibles and vintage pieces at every possible corner. We poked through the store to find a 70-year-old gramophone, different types of cameras — from polaroids to Lubitel cameras. While we couldn't take our eyes off the Girda Ghadi — a Swiss wall clock, and a pendulum clock from Seikosha, we were introduced to a diverse range of alarm clocks. We could lose our sleep over these pieces that come in different shapes and sizes and date back to the 1960s.

Two things you must check out when you're here: portraits of Nizam and porcelain crockery. This store has been around for more than 35 years and it was founded by Mirza Moustafa Ali Baig before it was passed on to Azhar. This third-generation source started out by collecting artefacts and pieces from Nizam families and other royalty. If you fancy vintage pens, ask Azhar ji to show you his collection of Parkers and Mont Blancs. If you're visiting the store for the first time, take all the time in the world to chat up with the store peeps and know the history behind every piece. This store is apparently frequented by film stars and Tabu, Rekha, Raj Babbar, Alok Nath, and more have visited the store.

With beautiful photographs, paintings, and chandeliers, Mougal Arts can be your go-to if you're a history enthusiast or if you appreciate a piece of art in your home. The price range across the store begins at INR 250 (in fact you can get vinyl records of Lata Mangeshkar, Ghantasala, Rafi at INR 100 upwards) and when you place an order, the pieces are polished and handed over to you in a working condition.