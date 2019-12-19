Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery

Despite the lack of decor and ambience, you’ll find Dine Hill packed to the brim. The concept of a big thali is something that dine hill is trying to reinforce again. Here, the food is served on one big thali and everybody on your table must eat out of that. Talk about sharing is caring. We cannot stop raving about the food just like most people that go to Dine Hill do. The lamb biryani served here, is out of this world. Just when you thought biryani couldn’t better, Dine hill comes along. Pattar Ka Gosht, crispy fried prawns, Kali Mirch Chicken, and chicken 65 are just some of the mouthwatering items you'll find on the menu. One dish we cannot recommend enough is their famous Raan, which is a goat’s thighs, marinated in tandoor and grilled.