From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop

If diamonds are your best friend and gold is your first love then Vasundhara Fine Jewelley in New Alipore can be your new found haven. Functioning as both manufacturer and retailer, this shop offers a variety of original designs crafted by their own studio artists. Ideal for modern women, find light bracelets, pendants and studs in diamonds for that everyday look. Also check out their exquisite diamond collection for heavier designs and wedding -- yours or your BFFs. Love intricate detailing? Then, their polki and jadau chandbalis, jhumkas and ear tops, crafted in 18 carat pure gold will win your heart. But also maybe you wallter! So, keep this for special occasions! We love their collection of classic kundan neck pieces. To flaunt be a Queen Bee, take a look at their regal-looking necklaces, maatha pattis, diamond embedded bangles and Sita-har.