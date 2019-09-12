Old Buildings, Churches & Graffiti: Here Are 10 Most Colourful Insta-Worthy Spots In The City

An iconic heritage building in north Kolkata, Sovabazar Rajbari will take you back to the zamindar era. If you are old-school, then this is the place for you. And, of course, it's totally Insta-worthy! The rajbari is known for its grand celebration of Durga Puja and also boasts of a large open area from where the thakur dalan can be seen clearly. It's open to the public during the day so drop in for that perfect Instagram picture!