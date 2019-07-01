Visiting Kolkata? Put These 10 Restaurants On Park Street On Your Must-Visit List

Whether you’re in the mood for some Mutton Roganjosh or Konjee Crispy Chicken, BarBQ has a delectable menu to offer you dishes from both North Indian as well as Indo-Chinese cuisines that taste far better than you can imagine. It’s a spacious restaurant, always brimming with people, for all those who want to get a taste of good old Calcutta. So expect the service to be a little slow but we can assure you it will be worth the wait.