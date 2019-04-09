Hit Up These 7 Places For Budget Kitchenware In Kolkata

We came across this tiny open stall in the chaos of Gariahat crossing where you can stock up on ceramics, glass jars and bowls at very affordable prices. Located on the pavement opposite Traders Assembly, you will find a lot here for your kitchen needs. ovenware, glass bowls, casseroles. storage containers for your cereals, pretty tea and coffee cups in pastels and funky prints, jars in all shapes and sizes, salt-pepper shakers, and those glass bottles with different prints on them and with lids. Most of the ovenware is branded stuff like Borosil and a few from France and Turkey. Others, like the cups, are locally made.

