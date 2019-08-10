Go Boho This Summer With This Boutique’s Comfortable And Chic Collection

Bohurupi Santiniketan is a designer studio by Tollywood’s go-to designer, Abhishek Roy. Known for mixing traditional and western wear, he aims to achieve a unique style with his studio, inspired by natural elements. The apparels are primarily made of soft, natural fabrics like cotton, jute and linen, perfect for Kolkata summers! Chic, stylish, yet comfortable is the way we describe this line of clothing.



The clothes are bright, flowy and casual. They are also inspired from a bygone era, bringing out the ‘Bangali roots’ with a modern twist. The hand-textured prints, pastel shades and block prints make them perfect for those Sunday brunches. Roy emphasises on avoiding the use of synthetic materials since comfort is his first priority. The studio has a bohemian spirit with beautiful, warm lighting and what makes it even more interesting is that, the interiors are made entirely of recyclable materials.

Bohurupi Santiniketan caters to both men and women, of all ages with their versatile collection. Apart from being able to pick from their readymade collection, customers can also avail customized clothing. The studio also includes a space that houses a collection of books on fashion, design and textiles. This summer, revamp your wardrobe with these elegant, light and flowy outfits. Their versatility makes them perfect for various occasions. Dress it up or down the way you like!