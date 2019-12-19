Grab A Drink At One Of Kolkata's Most Iconic Dive Bars

Move away from the modern pubs and nightclubs. You don’t have to keep waiting for the correct time and place for happy hours. Head over to, Tavern, and old-school, two-storey alcohol lover’s paradise. The first floor has very recently been revamped with an AC and TV adding to the decor. Indian and foreign alcohol is served on the first floor and if you wish to get a taste of the local daaru, then you can look for a seat on the ground floor.

A Tuborg 650 ml bottle will come at INR 165 and a Kingfisher 650 ml will cost merely INR 160. But the star attraction is the whiskey. You will get a 60 ml peg of Blender’s Pride for INR 120 and a 60 ml peg of Royal Stag comes for INR 90.

