Looking to have a drink with friends on a very slim budget? Don’t worry we have you covered. Located in the bylanes of Bowbazar, Tavern is one of the oldest neighbourhood bars in Kolkata for pocket-friendly alcohol.
Grab A Drink At One Of Kolkata's Most Iconic Dive Bars
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Move away from the modern pubs and nightclubs. You don’t have to keep waiting for the correct time and place for happy hours. Head over to, Tavern, and old-school, two-storey alcohol lover’s paradise. The first floor has very recently been revamped with an AC and TV adding to the decor. Indian and foreign alcohol is served on the first floor and if you wish to get a taste of the local daaru, then you can look for a seat on the ground floor.
A Tuborg 650 ml bottle will come at INR 165 and a Kingfisher 650 ml will cost merely INR 160. But the star attraction is the whiskey. You will get a 60 ml peg of Blender’s Pride for INR 120 and a 60 ml peg of Royal Stag comes for INR 90.
What Could Be Better
It is a self service bar and the drinks won’t be brought to your table. On a night of heavy drinking, the walk between the bar and table could well be a mile!
Pro-Tip
Since the bar is located in the interiors of Bowbazar, the easiest way to go there is to take a metro and get down near gate number 4 of Chandni Chowk Metro station.
