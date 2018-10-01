Chinese Dry Cleaners, Art Spaces & Trendy Gyms: How To Spend A Day At Ho Chi Minh Sarani

The street has two excellent cultural spaces. Known as a resource centre of diverse art forms, The Harrington Street Arts Centre (THSAC) specialises in curating contemporary art. Showcasing an incredible array of Indian and International artists, THSAC also offers several art appreciation courses and programmes.

ICCR (Indian Council Of Cultural Research) is a nationwide organisation (founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first Education Minister) that hosts some of the best music art and cultural programmes with artists from around the world. Keep tabs on their FB page to see what's coming up.