Guitars To Shirts: This Kolkata Brand Makes Jute Bags In The Quirkiest Designs

So what we discovered is the bags are made by HR Jute, a classic example of women entrepreneurship, where two ladies of a family, Savita Mall and Prerana Bahety decided to redesign and reinvent a traditional jute business some years back. The brand was launched by HR Infracon Litd and its allied companies who are owners of three jute mills which make export quality jute gunny and hessian bags.

They have a range of bags from shopping bags to wine bags, office and laptop bags, beach bags and more. Since everyone is tryong to reduce their carbon footprints, the bags are a great choice as eco totes or green shopping bags. We were flipping out after seeing the over-the-shoulder guitar-shaped number! And the striking red and black shirt-like handbag.

Apart from jute, they use cotton JUCO (a cloth mixture of jute and cotton), linen and also canvas. And they also make furnishing materials, yoga mats, prayer mats, and jute slippers. You can order their items in bulk for corporate gifts, novelties, hotel use and weddings. The prices of products depends upon the product and ranges from INR 30 to 3,000.

You can buy them at Oxford Bookstore on Park Street or for bulk orders and sample checking, visit their office at 135 Foreshore Road , Howrah House, Howrah-711102 (near Ram Krishnapur Ghat). For customised bags, write to hrgojute@gmail.com or call 1-91631-86313.